Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls on President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Rashtrapati Bhavan in a tweet said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh called on President Kovind. The President said that India accords the highest priority to its ties with Bangladesh. Expressed confidence that India-Bangladesh bilateral projects will create a connected and prosperous neighbourhood."

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthening India-Bangladesh relations for the benefit of not just the two countries but the entire region.

"A 'Sonali Adhyay' in bilateral relations. Bangladesh PM #SheikhHasina called on #PresidentKovind @rashtrapatibhvn. The leaders reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthen India-Bangladesh relations for the benefit of not just the two countries but the entire region," Kumar said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Bangladesh PM held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues.

India and Bangladesh inked 7 agreements including Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports and Coastal Surveillance System. (ANI)

