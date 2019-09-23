Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File photo)
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File photo)

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina reaches New York to attend UNGA session

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:46 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 23 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
According to Dhaka Tribune, Hasina, who is on an eight-day official visit to the United States, will deliver her address at the UNGA on September 27.
The Prime Minister was welcomed by Bangladesh Ambassador to USA Mohammad Ziauddin and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN, Masud Bin Momen, at the airport.
Earlier on September 20, while responding to a question about Prime Minister Modi's bilateral talks with the Bangladeshi PM and if the issue of Kashmir or Rohingya could come up for discussions during the UNGA session, India's permanent representative to UN, Syed Akbaruddin said, "Each country will have its specific element. As close friends and neighbours, we will be discussing what issues are being raised because this is the way we deal with our neighbours."
Terming Bangladesh as one of India's close friends in the neighbourhood, the diplomat said, "As you are aware, we have invited her to be one of the speakers at the 'Leadership Matters' event to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. There will be ample opportunities for both the Prime Ministers to interact."
Hasina is scheduled to visit India from October 3 to October 6, to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum slated to be held in New Delhi on October 3-4 with the theme 'Innovating for India; Strengthening South Asia, Impacting the World'.
Hasina and Modi will be holding a bilateral meeting on October 5. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:01 IST

