Bangladesh police arrest 10 people over Durga Puja communal violence

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 22 (ANI): Bangladesh police on Thursday night arrested 10 persons over their involvement in the recent attack on the Durga Puja pavilion at the JM Sen Hall in Chittagong city.

Nine of them belong to the outfit led by former Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Vice President Nurul Haque Nur, said police, reported Dhaka Tribune.

They were arrested during raids conducted late on Thursday at different parts of the port city and Satkania, said Chittagong Kotwali police Officer-in-Charge Nezam Uddin.

Police arrested attackers after they were identified from the CCTV camera footage and photos of the incident, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Bangladesh Students' Rights Council is a political outfit that spearheaded the Bangladesh Civil Services (BCS) Quota Reform Movement 2018.



It's leader Nurul Haque Nur was later elected the vice-president (VP) of the DUCSU.

The 2018 Bangladesh Quota Reform Movement is an ongoing students' movement demanding reforms in policies regarding recruitment in the Bangladesh government services.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh police have arrested Iqbal Hossain, the main suspect responsible for keeping the Quran at a Durga Puja venue in Comilla, from Cox's Bazar.

Faruk Ahmed, Comilla Superintendent of Police (SP), said Iqbal was arrested from the Shugandha beach area around 10:10 pm on Thursday, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Following his arrest in Cox's Bazar, Hossain -- "the man responsible for keeping a Quran at a Comilla puja venue that triggered attacks on Hindus" -- was brought to Comilla Police Lines on Friday.

On Wednesday, Iqbal was identified as the prime suspect after the police scrutinised the CCTV footage. (ANI)

