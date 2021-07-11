Bangladesh posts record daily COVID-19 deaths since pandemic began

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 11 (ANI): Bangladesh coronavirus situation continues to worsen as the daily caseload hit a new high again on Sunday as the country registered 11,874 infections and 230 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in a single day in the country since the pandemic began last year.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country has reached 16,419 and the death rate stands at 1.61 percent, The Daily Star reported, citing the latest data by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



With new cases, the cumulative COVID-19 tally of the country has reached 10,21,189.

The current positivity rate is 29.67 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 14.65 percent. However, the total number of recoveries now stands at 8,74,501 with a recovery rate at 85.64 percent, The Daily Star reported.

Earlier, Bangladesh extended the ongoing strict nationwide lockdown until July 14 in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

In a notification, the Cabinet Division said that the ongoing restrictions will remain effective until July 14 midnight. (ANI)

