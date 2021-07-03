Bangladesh receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine Moderna from US

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 3 (ANI): Bangladesh received the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine Moderna from the US on Friday through the COVAX initiative.

The first consignment of 1.2 million out of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine gifted by the US arrived in Dhaka.

In a tweet, US Ambassador to Bangladesh said, "JUST ARRIVED: The U.S. gifted 2.5 million doses of the @moderna_tx COVID19 vaccine to Bangladesh through COVAX. The United States and the American people are proud to support the vaccine alliance for a safer & more secure world."



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik received the vaccine from US Ambassador Earl Miller at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as a US Air Force cargo flight carrying the jabs reached the airport at 11:30 pm (local time), Dhaka Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, the second consignment of 1.3 million doses of Moderna vaccines is expected to reach on Saturday morning.

On January 21, Bangladesh received its first-ever Covid-19 vaccine consignment as India sent 20 million doses of inoculates as a gift.

Bangladesh has so far received 12 million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII). (ANI)

