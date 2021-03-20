Bangladesh records 1,868 new COVID-19 cases

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,868 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths on Saturday, making the tally at 568,706 and death toll at 8,668, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 19,900 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 520,718 including 1,577 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.52 percent and the current recovery rate is 91.56 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

