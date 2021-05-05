Bangladesh records 1,914 new COVID-19 cases, 61 more deaths

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,914 new COVID-19 cases and 61 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 765,596 and death toll at 11,705, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



The official data showed that 21,984 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 695,032 including 3,870 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.53 percent and the current recovery rate is 90.78 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

