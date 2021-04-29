Bangladesh records 2,341 new COVID-19 cases

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 2,341 new COVID-19 cases and 88 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 756,955 and death toll at 11,393, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 24,928 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 677,101, including 4,782 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.51 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.45 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of 112 deaths on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

