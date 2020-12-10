Bangladesh records 24 coronavirus deaths within 24 hours

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 (ANI): Bangladesh on Wednesday recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fatalities due to the deadly virus to 6,930 here.

The virus claimed a 1.43 per cent death rate.

Citing the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data, The Daily Star reported, at least 2,159 new Covid-19 infections taking the total number of people infected to 4,84,104.



The current positivity rate is 12.67 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.63 per cent.

A total of 16,972 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, The Daily Star reported.

At least 4,772 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

According to health authorities, the total number of recoveries stands at 4,05,966 and the recovery rate at 83.86 per cent. (ANI)

