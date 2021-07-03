Bangladesh records 8,483 new COVID-19 cases

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 8,483 new COVID-19 cases and 132 new deaths on Friday, making the tally at 930,042 and death toll at 14,778, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



The official data showed that 30,012 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Friday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 825,422 including 4,509 new recoveries Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.59 percent and the current recovery rate is 88.75 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

