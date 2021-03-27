Bangladesh renovates Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira ahead of PM Modi's visit

Dhaka [Bangladesh] March 26 (ANI): Bangladesh has renovated the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit during which he will offer prayers.

Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple a famous Hindu temple dedicated to the Goddess Kali, the temple is located in Ishwaripur--a village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to any country after COVID 19 pandemic. The Kali temple in Satkhira has been repaired and decorated ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The temple had been kept shut down for long after the construction and turned into an isolated place but now it is fully decked up before the arrival of Prime Minister Modi.

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries. The name "Jeshoreshwari" means "Goddess of Jeshore"

On the last day of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will fly off to Ishwaripur village and offer puja at the temple, which is believed to have been built by a Brahman named Anari in the latter part of the 12th century.

He created a 100-door temple for the Jashoreshwari Peeth (shrine) and later it was renovated by Lakshman Sen in the 13th century and finally, Raja Pratapaditya rebuilt the temple in the 16th century.

According to Hindu mythology, of the 51 Peeths, the temple at Ishwaripur is the place where the palms and soles of feet of Goddess Sati fell and the goddess resides there in the form of Devi Jashoreshwari and Lord Shiva appears as Chanda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangladesh on Friday for a two-day visit to the nation.

On Saturday, PM Modi will visit the mausoleum of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district, the first Indian dignitary to ever visit the place. He is also scheduled to visit the Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday. (ANI)