Bangladesh reports 2 deaths, 1,680 new COVID-19 cases

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 26 (ANI): In a fresh surge of COVID-19 infections, Bangladesh on Sunday reported two deaths and 1,680 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day increase in more than four months.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Bangladesh, the total tally of cases in the country stand at 1,965,173 and the death toll has been recorded at 29,140, with the addition of two new deaths, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The daily test positivity rate jumped to 15.66 per cent in the 24 hours till 8:00 am (local time) on Sunday, as per the official statement.



The official data showed that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands currently at 1 per cent and the current recovery rate is 97.02 per cent.

Earlier, on June 22, the country reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, crossing the 1,000-mark for the first time since February, Xinhua reported.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 and the highest number of deaths of 264 on August 5 last year. (ANI)

