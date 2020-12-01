Bangladesh reports 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 6,675

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday taking the count to 467,225 and the death toll at 6,675, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,501 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 383,224 including 2,513 recoveries on Tuesday, DGHS said.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.43 per cent and the recovery rate is 82.02 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

