Bangladesh reports no new deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 21 (ANI): Bangladesh has reported no new death from COVID-19 in a day for the first time since April last year.

The country reported the first fatality due to COVID-19 on March 18. It logged zero single-day deaths a number of times in March and April last year, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Since then, the health authorities had reported multiple deaths every day. The highest number of death in a day was reported on August 10 when 264 succumbed to the infection.



Meanwhile, in the 24 hours between 8 am Friday and 8 am Saturday, the country also recorded 178 new cases while seeing 190 patients recover.

As many as 27,946 people have died in Bangladesh due to COVID-19 so far. The caseload in the country has reached 1,573,889.

A total 15,107 samples were tested at 836 labs across the country between Friday and Saturday mornings, yielding a positivity rate of 1.18 percent. (ANI)

