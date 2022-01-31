Bangladesh shortens quarantine period from 14 to 10 days

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 31 (ANI): Bangladesh's Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) has cut down the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days, in view of the current infection rate in the country, reported The Daily Star.



Prof Dr Nazmul Islam, a DGHS spokesperson, said this while briefing on the coronavirus situation virtually on January 30.



"If a person tests positive, we will ask for 10-day isolation. Once fever and other symptoms are over, the infected person can go back to work after 10 days. Previously, an RT PCR certificate was a must (for rejoining work at the office), but now we have withheld that order," Dr Nazmul said, reported the newspaper.





"If anyone has fever accompanied by convulsion and hoarse voice then the person must visit a doctor," he added.



In the 24 hours to 8 am on January 30, the health directorate reported 12,183 fresh cases and 34 deaths from Covid-19, the highest since September 22 last year.



Health Minister Zahid Maleque also highlighted the severity of the ongoing wave of coronavirus cases, reported the newspaper. (ANI)



