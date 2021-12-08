Bangladesh: Shringla calls on Sheikh Hasina, discusses forthcoming visit of President Kovind

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 8 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed the forthcoming visit of President Ram Nath Kovind here on the occasion of 50 years of Victory Day and Liberation of Bangladesh.

During the meet, Shringla conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sheikh Hasina on the 50th anniversary of Maitri Diwas.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and conveyed greetings of PM@narendramodi on the 50th anniversary of #MaitriDiwas. Noted the successful joint celebration of #MaitriDiwas in 16 countries in addition to Delhi and Dhaka," India in Bangladesh tweeted.

"Discussed forthcoming visit of Hon'ble President @rashtrapatibhvn on the occasion of 50 years of Victory Day and Liberation of Bangladesh," India in Bangladesh wrote in another tweet.



Shringla is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country from December 7-8, a day after India and Bangladesh celebrated 'Maitri Diwas', marking 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Shringla's visit comes ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17.

On Monday, 'Maitri Diwas', also known as India-Bangladesh Friendship Day, was commemorated in the capitals of 18 countries including Australia, France, Japan, and the US.

India and Bangladesh observed December 6 as Maitri Diwas as New Delhi had recognised Dhaka on this day in 1971.

The day was designated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Bangladesh-India Friendship Day (Moitree Dibosh) in March 2021. (ANI)

