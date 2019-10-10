Representative image
Bangladesh slips by two positions, ranks 105th in global competitiveness ranking

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:41 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 10 (ANI): Bangladesh has come down by two places to rank at the 105th position out of 141 countries surveyed for the 2019 annual global competitiveness index.
A Bangladesh based think tank, the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) put out the report on behalf of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at a press meet in the capital city on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.
Annual global competitiveness is a yearly assessment of the drivers of productivity and long-term economic growth.
Last year, Dhaka was ranked 103rd in the competitiveness index put together by the Geneva-based WEF.
Out of 141 economies of the world, Singapore ranked top in 2019 after it took over the first-place from United States who topped the 2018 list.
Bangladesh's economic competitiveness has come down in 10 out of 12 pillars, the WEF's report said.
The 12 pillars of assessment include institution, infrastructure, ICT adoption, macroeconomic stability, health, skills, product market, labour market, financial system, market size, business dynamism and innovation capability. (ANI)

