Bangladesh state-run tv to be aired in India

Dhaka [Bandladesh], June 23 (ANI): Bangladesh's state-run television channel BTV will be aired in India, said its Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday.

"The government has finalized an agreement to telecast BTV in India," Dhaka Tribune quoted Hasan Mahmud as saying.

However, he did not announce the date of the airing. The minister said that a team of officials will be sent to India on June 25 and then only the date will be fixed.

"A working agreement was signed on May 7 for the purpose of broadcasting BTV. The new information and broadcasting minister of India gave final approval on June 19 for this working agreement," he said.

He also said that talks are underway to make state-owned radio Bangladesh Betar "available in India". (ANI)