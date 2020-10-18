Bangladesh to resume flights to India from October 28 under 'air bubble' arrangement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 17 (ANI): Bangladesh on Saturday announced that it is going to resume flights to India from October 28 under "air bubble" arrangement, nearly eight months after the communications were suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

Three Bangladeshi airlines -- Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, and Novo Air -- will initially operate 28 flights a week while five Indian carriers -- Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir -- will run the same number of flights a week, Bangladesh foreign ministry announced.

The air bubble arrangement between the two countries helps airlines to operate international flights with certain restrictions.

Since July, India has established such bubbles with several countries, including the US, the UK, France and Germany.

The Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) chief Chairman Air Vice Marshal M. Mafidur Rahman said Biman is scheduled to operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka and Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka routes, US-Bangla Airlines on Dhaka-Chennai, and Novo Air on Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route.

According to the CAAB, five Indian airlines will operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka, Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka, Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka, and Dhaka-Mumbai-Dhaka routes.

On October 9, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh announced the resumption of online visa application services for Bangladesh citizens.

For now, visas will be provided in nine categories including medical, business, employment, journalists, diplomatic personnel, officials, UN officials, and UN diplomats. (ANI)