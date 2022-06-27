Bangladesh witnesses surge in COVID count, logs 2000 new cases, 2 deaths

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 27 (ANI): With a new outbreak of COVID-19, Bangladesh on Monday reported two new deaths and over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 cases, marking the highest daily toll of new infections in four months.

According to the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh has recorded 1,967,274 cases including 2,101 new patients on Monday. With the addition of two new deaths, the death toll rose to 29,142.

The daily test positivity rate jumped to 15.20 per cent in the 24 hours till 8:00 am (local time) on Monday, as per the official statement.



The official data showed that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands currently at 1.48 per cent and the current recovery rate is 96.93 per cent. In the last 24 hours, at least 13,820 samples were tested across Bangladesh.

As per the DGHS, the total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 19,06,867 including 179 new recoveries on Monday.

After a respite of several months, Bangladesh is again seeing a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the country reported two deaths and 1,680 new COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, on June 22, the country reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, crossing the 1,000-mark for the first time since February, Xinhua reported.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 and the highest number of deaths of 264 on August 5 last year. (ANI)

