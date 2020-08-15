Bangladesh would like to be part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, says envoy Mohammad Imran

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Bangladesh would also like to be a part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran here on Saturday.

"I attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was very encouraging listening to Prime Minister Modi. We look forward to having a much better relationship with India. We already have very good relations with India and it can be taken to a higher level," Bangladeshi envoy told ANI.

He further said that India and Bangladesh can complement each other with regard to becoming atmanirbhar (self-reliant).

"Be it at the personal level or at the national level, everyone should be atmanirbhar. As India will be 'Atmanirbhar', we also want to be a part of it. I think that if we both work together, we both can complement each other," Imran added.

While August 15 in India is celebrated as Independence Day, in Bangladesh it is regarded as a dark day as it was on this day that the founding father of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with his family were killed in 1975.

"With deep sorrow and grief, we remember him (Rahman) and pledge ourselves to carry on his ideas. He led us to independence and we have pledged to make our country a prosperous one," he added. (ANI)

