Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 498,293 with 7,217 deaths

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh recorded 1,318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths on Friday, bringing its total tally to 498,293 with 7,217 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,336 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 433,614 including 2,024 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate is 87.02 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

