Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 535,582

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh recorded 443 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths on Monday, bringing the total tally of cases to 535,582 with 8,137 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,475 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country rose to 480,216 with 472 new recoveries reported on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands currently at 1.52 percent and the recovery rate is 89.66 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily cases 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

