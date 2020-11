Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 11 (ANI): Bangladesh's COVID-19 tally reached 423,620 after 1,733 people tested positive for the virus, John Hopkins University School of Medicine reported on Wednesday.



Citing the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release, Dhaka Tribune reported, the country logged more than 425,000 coronavirus cases with 1,733 people tested positive over the same period.

The report further stated that 19 patients succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)