Bangladesh's COVID-19 count rises to 502,183

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,470 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths on Monday, making the tally at 502,183 and the death toll at 7,312, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



The official data showed that 15,669 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh. The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 439,694 including 2,167 new recoveries on Monday.

The fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate at 87.56 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

