Bangladesh's COVID-19 count rises to 514,500

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 990 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 514,500 and the death toll at 7,576, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,103 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 458,656 including 1,197 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.47 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.15 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 of the immediate past year. (ANI/Xinhua)

