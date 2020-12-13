Bangladesh's Covid-19 tally rises to 490,533

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,355 new Covid-19 cases and 32 new deaths on Sunday, pushing the tally to 490,533 and death toll at 7,052, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,748 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.



The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 420,896 including 3,393 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.44 per cent and the current recovery rate is 85.80 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

