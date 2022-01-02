'Baseless': Hong Kong authorities hit back at international criticism over Stand News crackdown

Hong Kong, January 2 (ANI): Hong Kong authorities hit back at the foreign criticism over the crackdown against pro-democracy news outlet Stand News as "baseless" and "in blatant violation of international law".

On Wednesday, the arrests and raid on the offices of the now-defunct news outlet attracted condemnation from the United Nations, the European Union as well as other countries including the US, Germany and Canada.

7-year-old pro-democracy digital news outlet saw seven people connected to it arrested by national security police over suspected conspiracy to publish seditious materials, including its top editor, former editor-in-chief, his wife, as well as four former directors, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.



The police operation drew massive reactions and condemnation from several countries and international bodies.

Expressing concern over the closure of Hong Kong offices of pro-democracy media outlet Stand News, the United States has called on authorities to release all those unjustly detained.

But on Friday, Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng rejected their comments, saying their demands for the release of media figures were "appalling."

"Such demands are not only a gross disrespect for the rule of law, but also are in blatant violation of international law and the basic principle of non-intervention," she wrote in a blog post.

Hong Kong has witnessed a massive rise in a crackdown against pro-democracy media outlets and activists. (ANI)

