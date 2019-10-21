Representative Image
Representative Image

B'desh: 4 killed as police fires at protestors over defamatory FB post

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:12 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 21 (ANI): At least four people were killed after the police here on Sunday opened fire to disperse the crowd of protestors gathered to demonstrate against a blasphemous Facebook post that allegedly defamed the Prophet Muhammad.
The incident took place at a prayer ground in the town of Borhanuddin on the country's largest island of Bhola earlier today and wounded 50 others, Dhaka Tribune reported.
The protestors called for the execution of a young Hindu man whose message on social media hurt their religious sentiments and incited religious tension.
During the procession, police fired rubber bullets to disperse crowd when the demonstrations turned violent and protestors started pelting stones at the officers, according to Superintendent of Police Sarker Md Kayser.
Witnesses were quoted as saying that madrasa student Mahbub, 14, college student Shahin, 18, died on the spot in the clash while locals Mahfuj, 45, and Mizanur, 50, died on the way to Bhola Sadar Hospital.
Bhola Civil Surgeon Rathindranath Roy confirmed the deaths to Dhaka Tribune.
Meanwhile, the suspect has denied any wrongdoing on his part and rather insisted that his account was hacked. The police investigated those claims, detaining three people for allegedly meddling with the young man's social media page, as per reports by Russia Today.
Mob attacks over online posts perceived to be blasphemous have emerged as a major headache for security forces in Bangladesh, where Muslims make up some 90 per cent of the country's 168 million people.
In 2016, another Facebook post with mockery of Islam's holiest sites saw angry crowds attacking Hindu temples in east Bangladesh.
A few years before that, a defamatory photo of the Quran resulted in Buddhist monasteries, shops and homes being set on fire.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina warned that those trying to take advantage of the Bhola incident will be punished.
"I urge the people of the country to have patience. Those who want to fish in the troubled waters manipulating this incident will be found and appropriate measures will be taken against them," the prime minister was quoted as saying at a meeting with the members of her party at her residence.
The youth, as well as the person who had hacked the social media account of the former, are under detention. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:46 IST

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo sworn in for final term

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct 20 (ANI): Faced with a string of fresh challenges including security, corruption and economic slowdown, Indonesia's popular President Joko Widodo was sworn in on Sunday for a second and final five-year term.

 

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:42 IST

With arrival of Tihar, potters get busy in Nepal's ancient Bhaktapur town

Bhaktapur [Nepal], Oct 20 (ANI): With festival of lights Tihar around the corner, manufacturers of clay potteries are finding it difficult to meet the high demand for oil lamps (diyas or palas), which are traditionally used for celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:32 IST

Anti-austerity protests in Lebanon enter fourth day

Beirut [Lebanon], Oct 20 (ANI): Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Lebanon's streets as the anti-government protests in the country entered the fourth day on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:30 IST

Spain: Over 200 people detained since start of protests in Catalonia

Moscow [Russia], Oct 20 (Sputnik/ANI): Almost 200 people were detained since the beginning of violent pro-independence protests in Catalonia, Spanish Acting Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:23 IST

US Defence Secretary arrives in Afghanistan on unannounced stop

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 20 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday arrived in Afghanistan on an unannounced stop in the war-torn nation which is witnessing persistent attacks by Taliban.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:13 IST

US bombed own airbase in Syria before withdrawing troops

Damascus [Syria], Oct 20 (Sputnik/ANI): The US armed forces demolished their own airbase in Al-Hasakah province in northeast Syria before abandoning it and withdrawing troops, Syrian media reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 22:24 IST

US Defence Secretary Esper in Kabul to take peace talks forward

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 20 (ANI): United States' Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday arrived here with the aim to reach a peace agreement with Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 21:19 IST

G20 Health Ministers' Meet: In a short span of time, India has...

Okayama [Japan], Oct 20 (ANI): In a short span of time, India has made commendable progress by implementing a national action plan, establishing a national antimicrobial resistance surveillance system, and its decision to contribute to global Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) Research and Development

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:40 IST

24 people killed as bus crashes in western Congo

Kinshasa [Congo], Oct 20 (ANI): At least 24 people were killed in a bus accident near the western city of Mbanza-Ngungu of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), local media reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:06 IST

More than dozen detained in Catalonia during overnight protests

Barcelona [Catalonia], Oct 20 (Sputnik/ANI): Overnight protests across Catalonia left 13 people detained and four security officers injured, a Sputnik reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:05 IST

Trump abandons plan to host next G7 summit at his Florida golf...

Washington D.C. [United States], Oct 20 (ANI): After being criticised by Democrats and media, President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he will no longer host the 2020 Group of Seven (G7) summit at his golf resort in the state of Florida as announced.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:05 IST

Chile: Three dead after Santiago supermarket set ablaze amid protests

Santiago [Chile], Oct 20 (ANI): Three people have died in a fire inside a supermarket in Santiago as violent clashes between security forces and the demonstrators continued, Mayor Karla Rubilar said on Saturday (local time).

Read More
iocl