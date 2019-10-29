Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus (File photo)
Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus (File photo)

B'desh court grants Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus more time to surrender

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 07:18 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (Xinhua/ANI): A High Court division bench in Bangladesh has granted Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus' plea seeking more time to surrender before a court.
The High Court division bench of Justice Mainul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Khandoker Diliruzzaman passed the order on Monday, asking relevant government authorities not to arrest him upon his return from abroad.
It asked the Nobel peace prize winner to surrender before the trial court at any convenient time by November 7.
The court passed the order on a petition filed by Yunus' brother on his behalf.
On October 9, a labour court had issued a warrant to arrest Yunus as he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing over the sacking of three employees of an ICT company which he heads as its chairman.
Yunus was asked to appear along with his Grameen Communications' Managing Director Naznin Sultana and Deputy General Manager Khandaker Abu Abedin over sacking of those employees for forming a union at their workplace. (Xinhua/ANI)

