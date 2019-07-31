B'desh Court rejects Khaleda Zia's bail plea in charitable trust graft case

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 31 (ANI): The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia in connection with the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

The bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman passed the rejection order considering the gravity of the offence mentioned in the case, Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star.

The court in its order said that the lower court convicted Khaleda and sentenced her to seven years' imprisonment after the HC and the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court completed all phases of trial proceedings challenged by Zia, the ACC lawyer added.

On April 30, the High Court had accepted Khaleda's appeal, challenging a trial court verdict

The court also ordered a status quo on the sub-ordinate court's property crock order to confiscate 4,200,000 katha of land bought in the name of Zia Charitable Trust and asked it to send it all case documents related with the case.

On October 29 last year, Khaleda was convicted and jailed by a special court in Dhaka in connection with the graft case.

The ACC filed the case against the former premier with Tejgaon Police Station on August 8, 2011. (ANI)

