B'desh violence: Death toll rises to 5 after another man succumb to injuries

Dhaka [Bangladesh] October 20 (ANI): Another person in Bangladesh lost his life on Tuesday after reporting injuries in the clash between police and attackers at the Lakshmi Narayan Akhra temple in Chandpur's Hajiganj Upazila.

The total number of deaths from the incident now stands at five, confirmed Md Harunur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Hajiganj Police Station was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

The deceased was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from Comilla Medical Hospital for better treatment.



Earlier reports have suggested that at least three people were killed and 60 were reported injured including journalists, police and common people, in the communal violence during Durga Puja celebrations in Chandpur's Hajiganj upazila.

The developments came after communal violence that broke out in several places in Bangladesh after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Meanwhile, tensions have been simmering in Bangladesh as unabated targeted attacks are being carried out against Hindus in the country, attacks that started in Cumilla during Durga Puja have spread to other parts and there are reports of violence, arson and killing from various parts of the country.

At least 71 cases have been filed in different parts of the country in connection with the attacks on Hindus and around 450 were arrested for spreading rumours on social media. (ANI)

