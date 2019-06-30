US President Donald Trump with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and daughter Ivanka Trump at Osan Air Base in Japan on Sunday
US President Donald Trump with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and daughter Ivanka Trump at Osan Air Base in Japan on Sunday

Beautiful couple, beauty and the beast: Trump praises Pompeo and Ivanka after meeting Kim

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:42 IST

Pyeongtaek, [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): Addressing the United States officials stationed at Osan Air Base here after his unprecedented meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, President Donald Trump on Sunday called his daughter Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on stage and referred to them as "a beautiful couple, beauty and the beast" who work hard to bring the two leaders together.

"Everybody was so happy and many people in North Korea were in tear. It is a big thing. We have a tremendous team of people who know how to do it. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is here... Come on stage... And come up on stage Ivanka Trump. What a beautiful couple, beauty and the beast," said Trump.
The statement comes hours after Trump met Kim in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea, making him the first sitting US president to set foot in the former enemy territory.
"This is a historic moment," said Kim after Trump entered North Korea, crossing the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas.
"Stepping across that line was a great honour," Trump said, adding that his and Kim's was a "great friendship," CNN reported.
After a handshake with Kim, Trump walked 20 steps into North Korea. He also invited Kim to the White House.
It may be noted that no North Korean leader has visited the US so far.
"I'll invite him to the White House right now," Trump said, shortly after becoming the first sitting US President to cross into North Korea.
"It's good to see you again. I didn't expect to meet you at this place," said Kim
This is the third time this year that the two leaders are coming face to face, the last meeting being in May at Hanoi.
Pompeo, who is known for his hawkish nature, was blamed for collapsing of talks after Hanoi Summit. Pyongyang even asked Trump to replace him with some "sensible man".
Denuclearisation talks hit a roadblock after the second Summit in Vietnam ended abruptly with no joint statement being released.
The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences over sanction waiver.
After the failed Hanoi summit, President Trump had proposed a third round of talks later this year to which Kim had agreed.
Ties between the US and North Korea have hit a roadblock over the ease of sanctions, where Pyongyang sought relief as a recognition of the steps taken towards denuclearisation. No joint statement was released following the talks, as it is reported that the two countries could not resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

Washington has, until now, reinforced that relief in sanctions would only be given after Pyongyang carries out "complete and verifiable" denuclearisation. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:10 IST

