Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in the capital on Thursday
Before Abe visit, India, Japan to hold 2+2 dialogue

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:00 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 27 (ANI): India and Japan on Thursday agreed to hold a 'two-plus-two' dialogue of their foreign and defence ministers before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits India later this year.
The top-level talks to discuss issues related to policy and security was decided at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abe during their meeting on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Osaka earlier today.
"Before the Abe meeting later this year there would be a number of important meetings and the most important would be the first 2+2 ministerial meeting. Foreign ministers and defence ministers of the two countries will meet and discuss issues related to policies and security," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, told the media briefing on the meeting between Modi and Abe.
However, the date of the meeting was not announced. "The date of the meeting will be discussed but the meeting will take place before Abe's visit," said Gokhale.
Abe, earlier in the day, announced that he will visit India for the annual meeting with Modi.
Terming the meeting between the two leaders "warm", Ghokale said, "Modi and Abe are old friends and they had a very constructive and very detailed discussion on the bilateral relationship."
On interconnectivity, the two leaders discussed briefly Asia-Pacific and joint infrastructural programs in the neighbouring countries including Sri Lanka. Modi also appreciated the role of Japan PM on infrastructural projects in the northeastern parts of India.
"PM specifically appreciated the work that Japan is doing in north eastern states, especially infrastructural projects. When the last meeting took place 'Act East forum' was formed and we have held three meetings so far and the number of projects, bridges, forestry projects, road building projects have been initiated.,"
Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the Japan contribution infrastructural projects especially in North East of India
There was also a brief discussion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed railway corridor and on the convention centre being built in Varanasi. Both leaders held a review of progress in this regard.
Tokyo and New Delhi last year signed an agreement for the building of convention centre in the constituency represented by Modi.
Gokhale said that Modi was looking forward to Abe's visit.
Modi and Abe also exchanged their views about the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill of 2018. The Japanese PM and his Indian counterpart also discussed climate change.
Modi has sought PM Abe's support for a global coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure providing Japan's experience with disaster management and post-disaster rehabilitation.
"PM Modi briefed PM Abe about his new initiative on the global coalition for disaster-resilient infrastructure and suggested that Japan should support because of its experience in handling disasters because Japan has a range of experience in the management of disaster Japan support would be necessary," Ghokale said.
Abe and Modi will again meet tomorrow for India-Japan-US trilateral talks. (ANI)



