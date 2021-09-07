Before leaving Afghanistan, US destroyed equipment worth '100s of millions', say Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 7 (ANI): The Taliban claimed that before leaving Afghanistan, the US personnel destroyed weapons worth 100s of millions in Kabul, reported local media.

On Monday, the Taliban allowed reporters inside the former operational centre of the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) in Kabul and said that the US troops burned all the military equipment, vehicles, and documents before leaving Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

The camp named "Eagle" is located in Kabul's Deh Sab area.

The US intelligence officers and Afghan NDS 01 forces were reportedly stationed at the centre. It's now under the Taliban's control.



The US troops destroyed important documents and hundreds of Humvees, armoured tanks and weapons, TOLOnews reported citing the Taliban as saying.

Commander of the camp Mawlawi Athnain said, "They have destroyed anything that could have been used."

So far, the Taliban have not entered some rooms of the camp as they fear mines.

In the early hours of August 31, the US troops left Afghanistan, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.

Earlier, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III said that Washington has evacuated about 6,000 American citizens and a total of more than 1,24,000 civilians from Afghanistan. (ANI)

