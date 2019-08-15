Protestors holding signs in English and Chinese at the Hong Kong International Airport to explain the cause and demands of their demonstrations. 
Beijing accuses US of engaging in 'anti-China criminal activities' in Hong Kong

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:33 IST

Beijing [China], Aug 15 (ANI): China on Thursday accused the United States of engaging in 'anti-China criminal activities' in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous region that has witnessed ten consecutive weeks of anti-government protests.
"US politicians distort facts and blindly pursue double standards, which is already close to hysteria. They have colluded with radical criminal elements and are insanely involved in anti-China criminal activities in Hong Kong," the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong said in a statement, as cited by Sputnik news agency.
The country in the past has warned foreign nations against meddling in the affairs of Hong Kong. It may be noted that Thursday's statement has come a day after the US House Foreign Affairs Committee issued a warning to Beijing, stating that if it attempts to forcibly shut down the demonstrations, its actions "would be met with universal condemnation and swift consequences."
US President Donald Trump has suggested a "personal meeting" with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the political crisis engulfing Hong Kong.
"I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a 'tough business.' I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?" Trump tweeted on Wednesday.
The semi-autonomous region has seen ten consecutive weeks of anti-government protests that began against a now-suspended extradition bill, and have since broadened to include calls for democracy and police accountability. (ANI)

