Beijing conducts live-fire drills in Yellow Sea amid tensions in Taiwan strait

Beijing [China], August 7 (ANI): China is conducting live-fire exercises from August 6-15 in the southern part of the Yellow Sea, the Maritime Safety Administration said in a statement recently, CGTN news reported.

In addition, military exercises are also being conducted in the northern part of the Bohai Sea on Saturday.

The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) drills were held in the East China and South China Seas on July 30, while on August 1-4, live-fire military exercises were held in the waters of the Gulf of Bohai and on August 2-6, regular drills were held in the South China Sea, according to CGTN News.



Notably, the Chinese army has been conducting a number of military exercises amid US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent Taiwan visit, China is holding threatening military exercises in six zones off Taiwan's coasts that it says will run through Sunday. Missiles have also been fired over Taiwan, defence officials told state media. The speaker is the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

China opposes the self-governing island having its own contacts with foreign governments, but its response to the Pelosi visit has been unusually vociferous.

China said Friday that more than 100 warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in the live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the last few days. Multiple Chinese planes and ships were detected around Taiwan Strait, simulating an attack on its main island and some of them also crossed the median line, the local media reported.

