Beijing district conducts mass nucleic acid testing amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], January 23 (ANI): Fengtai, one of the 16 districts of Beijing municipality, on Sunday started district-wide nucleic acid testing as local COVID-19 cases have been reported recently, local media reported citing authorities as saying.

The district has found a cluster infection and is facing the risk of community transmission, Xinhua reported citing a statement released by the district's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters.



Just days ahead of Winter Olympics which is going to start from February 4 in Beijing, the city is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases between 4 pm (local time) Friday to 4 pm (local time) Saturday. Four of the confirmed cases and all three asymptomatic cases are from the Fengtai district.

A residential compound in the district was also adjusted from medium-risk to high-risk on Saturday after the compound registered eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases within 14 days till noon on Saturday, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

