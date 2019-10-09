Beijing opposes US for blacklisting 28 Chinese entities

Beijing [China], Oct 9 (ANI): While firmly opposing the United States for blacklisting 28 of its entities, China has urged the other side to remove them from the listing as soon as possible.

"The Chinese side has noticed that the US Department of Commerce has added 28 Chinese entities to its 'Entity List,' and will continue to follow the developments," Xinhua news agency on Wednesday quoted a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson as saying.

The development comes just days ahead when officials of the two countries are expected to meet each other over in the US in a bid to resolve the trade dispute between each other as soon as possible.

The US, since a long time, has been frequently imposing unilateral sanctions on Chinese entities. This time, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on 28 Chinese local government agencies and enterprises under the garb of human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the ministry said.

"Meanwhile, it seized the opportunity to slander and defame China's governance policies in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, the spokesperson said.

"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to that," the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson added further that Xinjiang's affairs are purely 'internal' China, and related to the mainland's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

On Xinjiang-related issues, no one is in a better position to judge than the Chinese government and people, and no other country or external force is allowed to interfere, the spokesperson noted.

"It is obvious to all," the spokesperson said.

The Chinese side strongly urges the United States to immediately stop making irresponsible remarks on Xinjiang, stop wrong actions of interfering in China's internal affairs, and remove relevant Chinese entities from the "Entity List" as soon as possible, the spokesperson said.

"The Chinese side will also take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its own interests," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

