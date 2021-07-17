Beijing opposes US sanctions against HK-based Chinese officials

Beijing [China], July 17 (ANI): China has opposed the latest sanctions imposed by the United States on Hong Kong-based Chinese central government officials.

"We despise US' move and firmly believe their action will only accelerate doomsday of their proxies in Hong Kong -- those anti-China and anti-Hong Kong rioters; they are shooting themselves in the feet," said a spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

The sanctions from the US won't hinder the Chinese government's determination on Hong Kong, as well as guarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests, the spokesperson added.

This reaction comes after the United States on Friday imposed sanctions on seven individuals and warned companies of the risks of doing business in the territory.

"The People's Republic of China must not suppress rights and freedoms. Today's sanctions and @StateDept, @USTreasury, @DHSgov, and @CommerceGov's issuance of the Business Advisory show we will continue to speak out for Hong Kong and promote accountability for Beijing's broken promises and repressive acts," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted.



Blinken further said the US will continue to stand up for the rights and freedoms guaranteed to people in Hong Kong by the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law.

In a notice, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said, "The US Departments of State, Commerce, Homeland Security and the Treasury issued an advisory to highlight growing risks associated with actions undertaken by the Govt of PRC (China) and the government of the HKSAR (Hong Kong) that could adversely impact US companies that operate in the Hong Kong of the People's Republic of China."

The notice indicated that seven individuals have been added to OFAC's list of Specially Designated Nationals.

The list of designated individuals includes Chen Dong, Yang Jianping, Qiu Hong, Lu Xinning, Tan Tieniu, He Jing, and Yin Zonghua, who are Deputy Directors of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (LOCPG). The punitive actions reportedly target individuals from the Hong Kong liaison office.

The LOCPG is China's main platform for projecting its influence in Hong Kong and has repeatedly undermined the high degree of autonomy promised for Hong Kong in the Sino - British Joint declaration. (ANI)

