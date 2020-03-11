Beijing says all international arrivals must quarantine for 14 days

Beijing [China], Mar 11 (ANI): Concerned over the imported cases of novel coronavirus, Beijing on Wednesday has issued directions for all international arrivals in the city, asking people to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days or face severe punishment.

The new order was issued after Beijing Municipal Health Commission confirmed six new imported cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday, five of the confirmed cases are from Italy, and one is from the United States, Xinhua reported.

Further tightening up quarantine checks at airports and employing epidemic prevention measures in foreign communities, Chen Bei, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing Municipal Government, said that the Beijing Capital International Airport will designate Zone D of Terminal 3 as a special zone for inbound flights from countries with serious coronavirus situations.

All passengers disembarking from such flights need to complete the process of health quarantine, including body temperature screening and information inspection within the isolated area.

The international arrivals are supposed to fill the fourth edition of the "People's Republic of China Outbound/Entry Health Declaration Card".

The card adds information such as passengers' address within 14 days of arrival and any contacts with people who have a fever and/or respiratory symptoms in the past 14 days.

Beijing has managed to contain the coronavirus spread as no new confirmed cases have been reported in 12 of the 16 districts in the city for more than 14 consecutive days.

As of Tuesday, a total of 435 confirmed cases had been reported in Beijing. Of all, 326 have been discharged from hospital after recovery, and eight have died. (ANI)

