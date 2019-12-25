Beijing supported efforts towards defusing India-Pak tensions this year, says Chinese Foreign Minister

Beijing [China], Dec 25 (ANI): China supported the efforts of India and Pakistan towards defusing tensions and managing their differences through dialogue earlier this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday while recounting the key mediation efforts undertaken by his country through the year.

Wang's statement came during an interview with People's Daily on Tuesday when he was asked about China's achievement in neighbourhood diplomacy this year. The Foreign Minister was referring here to the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama incident which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

"During the India-Pakistan conflict, China supported the efforts of the two sides to defuse tensions and manage differences through dialogue," Wang said during the interview, the transcript of which was released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. (ANI)