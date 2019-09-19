Beijing Daxing International Airport (File photo)
Beijing Daxing International Airport (File photo)

Beijing's 2nd intl airport to be operational soon

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:58 IST

Beijing [China], Sept 19 (ANI): China is set to open a new mega-airport to the south of Beijing, ahead of its 70th anniversary.
Beijing Daxing International Airport">Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) will see its first commercial flight take off around September 20 with main tenant China Southern Airlines planning to deploy an Airbus A380 for the maiden journey, reported CNN.
The existing Beijing Capital International Airport">Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) is hitting full capacity, making it nearly impossible for airlines to add flights at desirable times. China is projected to overtake the United States as the world's biggest air travel market by 2022.
The multibillion-dollar Daxing, designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid and her Chinese partners, boasts of four runways and a terminal the size of 97 soccer pitches upon the opening of the first phase -- as well as customer-service robots that will provide travellers with flight updates and airport information.
The modest initial operational target is to accommodate 72 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo annually by 2025.
Construction for the USD 11.5 billion project began in 2014. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:47 IST

Iran demands proof of culpability in attacks on Saudi Arabia's Aramco

Tehran [Iran], Sept 19 (ANI): The Iranian foreign ministry on Thursday said it needs to see the proof of Tehran's hand in drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:46 IST

PM Modi, Mongolian Pres to jointly unveil Lord Buddha statue tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga will jointly unveil the statue of Lord Buddha at Gandan Monastery via video conferencing on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:28 IST

Indonesia moves to ban consensual sex outside of marriage

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 19 (ANI): Indonesia is set to pass a new penal code that would criminalise consensual sex outside of marriage and effectively outlaw same-sex relations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:59 IST

Nirav Modi's judicial custody extended till Oct 17 by London court

London (United Kingdom), Sept 19 (ANI): A London court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi till October 17 in connection with Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:35 IST

Imran Khan departs for Saudi Arabia to hold talks

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday departed for a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia to hold talks with the leadership.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:30 IST

6.1 magnitude quake rattles Indonesia's Java

Java [Indonesia], Sept 19 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale rattled Indonesia's western East Java province on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:14 IST

Pakistan misusing Durand Line to facilitate terrorists, says...

Geneva, [Switzerland] Sept 19 (ANI): Pashtuns from Pakistan and Afghanistan have asked the international community to manage the Durand Line, which divides the two countries, as it is being used by Pak-sponsored terrorists to unleash global terror.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:06 IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu calls on opposition leader Gantz to form a...

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 19 (ANI): Likud Party chief Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday extended an olive branch to the Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz to form a "broad unity government" in Israel following the recently culminated snap polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:46 IST

Pakistan SC orders re-election at 29 polling stations of Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Dismissing an appeal filed by Jamhoori Watan Party's (JWP) Shahzain Bugti, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday ordered re-election at 29 polling stations of NA-259 in Dera Bugti.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:20 IST

Dialogue between India, Pak 'absolutely essential element' to...

New York [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an "absolutely essential element" for resolving the dispute on Kashmir and his "good officers" are available for the same if the two neighboring countries ask for it. Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:13 IST

30 killed, 45 injured in airstrike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], Sept 19 (ANI): At least 30 people were killed and 45 others suffered injuries in a raid conducted by the Afghan security forces, backed by US air support, in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:53 IST

Pakistani analyst falls off chair during live debate leaves...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue, netizens got a little moment to laugh when an analyst on a Pakistani news channel fell off his chair while conducting a live discussion on the matter.

Read More
iocl