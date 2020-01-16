Belgian King's sister Princess Astrid to visit Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 16 (ANI): The sister of Belgian King Philippe, Princess Astrid, is slated to visit Nepal on January 19 for a seven-day visit to the Himalayan nation.
During her stay, she is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari. She will have separate meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, and Minister for Health and Population, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, said the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement.
Princess Astrid will also be visiting Kailai, Nawalparasi and Chitawan districts. In Kailali, she will join the opening ceremony of a new Tuberculosis Centre and meet with leprosy and tuberculosis affected people. She will visit the Midpoint Hospital at Nawalparasi, which is the provincial reference centre for MDR tuberculosis and leprosy.
These facilities have been supported by the Damien Foundation, a Belgium-based NGO with Princess as the honorary chairperson.
The visit will contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations and expanding the areas of cooperation between Nepal and Belgium, read the statement. (ANI)
