Belief in democracy, rule of law, freedom strengthens India-Luxembourg partnership: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the belief in democracy, rule of law and freedom is the strength of the partnership between India and Luxembourg.

Speaking at the first stand-alone India-Luxembourg summit via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "India-Luxembourg's partnership amid the COVID-19 pandemic can be beneficial for the recovery of both the countries. Our bilateral belief in democracy, rule of law and freedom strengthens our relation and partnership."

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel greeted PM Narendra Modi as "Hello my friend" after welcoming him with folded hands.

"On the behalf of 130 crore Indians, I send my condolences to the people who died of COVID-19 in Luxembourg. I also congratulate the Prime Minister for his efficient dealing with the coronavirus," he said.

As this year the Summit is being held in a virtual mode, PM Modi said, "This year's summit is very important. We have been meeting on various platforms but this is the first stand-alone summit since the past two decades."

He also welcomed Luxembourg's decision to join the International Solar Alliance and urged Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The Prime Minister further said that India and Luxembourg have immense potential to increase trade partnerships. "We have a good partnership in the field of steel, financial technology, digital domain but there is a chance of taking it further. I am happy that our space agency recently launched Luxembourgh's four satellites. We welcome Luxembourg's decision to join the International Solar Alliance. We welcome you to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure."

The Prime Minister also said that he hopes to welcome Henri, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, soon in India.

"In April, the Grand Duke's visit to India had to be postponed due to COVID-19. We hope to welcome him soon. We wish to see you too soon in India," he added. (ANI)