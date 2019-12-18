Belt and Road Initiative a harbinger of new era of connectivity: Pak official

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 18 (ANI): The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is the harbinger of a new era of connectivity, Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said.

Awan made this remark here on Tuesday at a seminar on Cross-Regional Media Fusion among the Belt and Road Partners, while pointing out that the revival of the ancient Silk Road under the BRI project would bring in a new era of hope and a new dawn, Xinhua news agency has reported.

Talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under the BRI, the official said: "With the highest level of transparency, efficiency and effectiveness, the building blocks of CPEC are being installed. CPEC is reshaping the geo-economic landscape and will usher in an era of prosperity not only for Pakistan but also for the entire region."

Speaking at the event, Pang Chunxue, Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, said: "Six years since its inception, the BRI has received a strong endorsement and warm support from the international community."

The Chinese official further noted that the CPEC has created more than 75,000 jobs directly and 200,000 jobs indirectly for the people of Pakistan.

Mudassir Tipu, Director-General of the China Division of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, said on the occasion that to understand the real changes the CPEC has brought to Pakistan, it is necessary to see the ground realities by visiting the places including Gwadar where a remarkable change has been brought by Chinese cooperation.

After the successful first phase, the CPEC is now shifting towards its second phase which will be more qualitative, and a more obvious change in Pakistan will be witnessed after the completion of the industrial development under the second phase, added Tipu. (ANI)

