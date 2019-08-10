Reception Centres built by Chinese government for the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
Better accommodation facilities for Kailash Mansarovar yatris, says Chinese officials

Sahil Pandey | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:35 IST

By Sahil Pandey
Darchen [Tibet], Aug 10 (ANI): The Chinese government has built reception centres for the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to provide them with basic amenities.
Reception centres have come as a relief for Yatris who have had to battle harsh weather conditions earlier during the pilgrimage.
Amenities include beds, quilts, charging points, a common kitchen, and clean washrooms.
These reception centres were started in 2018 by the Chinese government.
Chinese officials said that the government has spent RMB 36.8 million for the development of these reception centres.
The official added that medical facilities will be improved in the future and oxygen bars will be added for the pilgrims.
Thousands of devotees participated in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through a treacherous route that crosses the territorial boundaries of India, Nepal, and China.
According to the schedule this year, 18 batches will trek across the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand while 10 other batches will go via the Nathu La route to Sikkim. Each batch will comprise not more than 50 people. (ANI)

