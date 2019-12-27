BGB Director Shafeenul Islam meets Home Minister

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director Shafeenul Islam met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

"The Director-General of Border Guard Bangladesh, Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah," said a tweet from Home Minister's Office.

According to Dhaka Tribune, an 11-member Bangladesh delegation joined the formal session of meeting between the India and Bangladesh forces. BSF Director General Vivek Kumar Johri is leading the 19-member Indian delegation.

The five-day conference will end on December 29 with the signing of 'Joint Record of Discussions' (JRD).

India shares a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh. (ANI)

