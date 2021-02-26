Bharat Biotech confirms deal with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of Covaxin vaccine

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Bharat Biotech International Limited on Friday confirmed that the company has signed an agreement with Brazil for the supply of 20 million doses of Covaxin vaccine.

"The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against Covid-19 and aid its immunization program against the virus. It has signed an agreement for delivery of COVAXIN during Q2 (April to June) and Q3 (July to September) (of) 2021," the company said in a statement.

It added, "There is a strong interest in Covaxin from many countries around the world, and the company is fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently."

In January, India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil. Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying "dhanyavaad" for supplying the "sanjeevni booti" (the vaccine) against the coronavirus to the South American country, which has reported the second-highest death toll from the Covid-19 disease in the world.

On Friday, the Brazilian President said that it was an honour to have India as a "great partner" against the "global obstacle."

"Namaskar, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) @narendramodi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts," Bolsonaro wrote in a tweet.

"Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!," he added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, India has sent a total of 361.94 lakh vaccine doses to various countries. Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the total includes, 67.5 lakh doses supplied under grant assistance 294.44 lakh doses under various commercial contracts.

"We will continue to supply these vaccines in the coming weeks and months in a phased manner," he said. (ANI)