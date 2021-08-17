'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chant Indian officials evacuated from Kabul after landing in Gujarat

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], August 17 (ANI): Indians evacuated from Kabul in Afghanistan chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" after landing at Jamnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday.

According to sources, an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft brought 120 Indian officials from Afghanistan's capital, after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace on Sunday.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Indian Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately, in view of prevailing circumstances in the war-torn country.



Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace in Afghanistan's capital, as per a media report.

Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear about a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

Thousands of Afghans flooded the tarmac on Monday morning, at one point swarming around a departing US military plane as it taxied down the runway. (ANI)

